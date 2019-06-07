News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Pompeo heads to Bangkok to reduce China’s influence in region
Pompeo heads to Bangkok to reduce China’s influence in region
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will confirm US support for the development of Southeast Asian countries during his visit to Bangkok amid growing influence of China, said US official representative in the region Mark Clark.

According to him, Pompeo will travel to the capital of Thailand at the ministerial meeting of the ASEAN bloc from July 29 to August 3 and lead talks on the initiative in the Lower Mekong, AFP reported.

The initiative was launched 10 years ago by then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as a way to promote coordination and economic growth in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos