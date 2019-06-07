Pompeo heads to Bangkok to reduce China’s influence in region

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will confirm US support for the development of Southeast Asian countries during his visit to Bangkok amid growing influence of China, said US official representative in the region Mark Clark.
According to him, Pompeo will travel to the capital of Thailand at the ministerial meeting of the ASEAN bloc from July 29 to August 3 and lead talks on the initiative in the Lower Mekong, AFP reported.
The initiative was launched 10 years ago by then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as a way to promote coordination and economic growth in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.