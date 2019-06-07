Armenia PM meets with VTB Bank President

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with President of Russia’s VTB Bank Andrey Kostin.
During the meeting held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the interlocutors discussed issues on expanding VTB Bank’s activities in different sectors of the Armenian economy, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia to Armenian News-NEWS.am. Andrey Kostin presented the course of exploitation of the Teghut ore and the future actions.
The Prime Minister attached importance to the presence of VTB Bank in Armenia’s financial market and its activities in different branches of the economy in terms of investments.