Retired Armenia army general to not participate in Tuesday's trial

There is positive dynamics in the health condition of General Manvel Grigoryan, who was transferred from the detention facility to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center on June 6. This is what Deputy Director of Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center Petros Manukyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

Doctors say Grigoryan, who is in the reanimation unit, is in grave but stable condition.

Manukyan noted that Grigoryan will most likely be checked out of the medical center in one or two days. When asked if he can be checked out and participate in the trial over the case regarding him tomorrow, Manukyan said he is still in the reanimation unit.

The subsequent trial over the case of Manvel Grigoryan and Nazik Amiryan will be held on June 11 at the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction in Kentron district.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegally keeping weapons and ammunition, appropriating assets worth more than AMD 101,000,000, avoiding to pay taxes worth more than AMD 1,000,000,000, squandering more than AMD 1,000,000,000 from state funds and organizing the seizure of assets worth AMD 37,000,000 through extortion.