A woman has died in hospital, one day after being hit by a car in Armenia.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police website that at around 7:40pm on June 7, a vehicle hit Gohar Muradyan, 60, on the Martuni-Vardenis-Karvachar motorway.

As a result, the woman suffered injuries, and she was taken to hospital.

Muradyan, however, died in hospital the next day, at 4:30am.

An investigation is in progress into this incident.