Greece President accepts PM's request to dissolve parliament

Greece is on track for a general election July 7, three months ahead of schedule, after the country's president accepted a request Monday by left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to dissolve parliament in the wake his heavy defeat in European parliamentary elections ,reports AP.
During a brief meeting with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Tsipras said he wanted the early election to avoid months of campaigning that might have endangered the bailed-out country's economy.
Tsipras told Pavlopoulos that following the May 26 European elections "conditions were such that .... there would have been an extended campaign period, and I estimated that this might engender dangers for the smooth course of the economy."