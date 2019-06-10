News
Greece President accepts PM's request to dissolve parliament
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Greece is on track for a general election July 7, three months ahead of schedule, after the country's president accepted a request Monday by left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to dissolve parliament in the wake his heavy defeat in European parliamentary elections ,reports AP.

During a brief meeting with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Tsipras said he wanted the early election to avoid months of campaigning that might have endangered the bailed-out country's economy.

Tsipras told Pavlopoulos that following the May 26 European elections "conditions were such that .... there would have been an extended campaign period, and I estimated that this might engender dangers for the smooth course of the economy."
