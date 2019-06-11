News
Tuesday
June 11
News
Final list of UK candidates for PM post approved
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UK has officially approved the final list of candidates for the post of prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party, BBC News reported

Vice chairman of the party's backbench 1922 committee Dame Cheryl Gillan announced the list.

The candidates are:

  •                         Environment Secretary Michael Gove
  •                         Health Secretary Matt Hancock
  •                         Former Chief Whip Mark Harper
  •                         Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt
  •                         Home Secretary Sajid Javid
  •                         Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
  •                         Former Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom
  •                         Former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey
  •                         Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab
  •                         International Development Secretary Rory Stewart

Theresa May resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party on June 7. Now she has become the acting party leader, while remaining at the head of the government until the new PM elected.
