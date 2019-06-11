News
Russia Ambassador to Armenia: Maria Zakharova's comment wrongly interpreted
Russia Ambassador to Armenia: Maria Zakharova's comment wrongly interpreted
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


The comment by official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova was interpreted as mockery, but it was a wrong interpretation. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin declared during a press conference today.

The Ambassador noted that Zakharova personally explained the meaning of her comment on Facebook.

“She stated that all issues need to be solved by taking each other’s interests into consideration and find acceptable solutions, presenting it as an example for showing approaches in different situations,” he emphasized.

On June 7, Zakharova posted the following comment after hearing the words of the Prime Minister of Armenia at the International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg:

“Pashinyan at St. Petersburg Forum: “When the situation is such that everyone is discontent, it is necessary to make sure everyone is content.”
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
