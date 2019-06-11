During the June 4 special session held by the council of the “Shanxi-Nairit” Armenian-Chinese joint enterprise in the Chinese city of Datong, it was decided to obtain the thermal power station located near the enterprise and incorporate it within the enterprise (it is currently a component of the production cycle). Varag Siseryan, head of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, reports that this deal will provide the opportunity to reduce the cost price of the enterprise’s products and raise the level of effectiveness. “The first three years will be a grace period. We reached an agreement that an expert from Armenia will also participate in the assessment of the cost of the thermal power station and the audit in China.”

Siseryan informed that several other issues on the agenda were also discussed and major decisions were made. Amendments were made to the charter of the company that will help raise the level of effectiveness of the enterprise’s management in the future. The Chinese party accepted the Armenian party’s recommendation to extend the enterprise’s bilateral agreement, and the decision on extension will be made during the council’s annual session to be held in the fall.