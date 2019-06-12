Trump tweets about presidential harassment

The investigation of Russia's interference in the US elections is "presidential harassment," US President Donald Trump tweeted.
"Someone should call Obama up. The Obama Administration spied on a rival presidential campaign using Federal Agencies. I mean, that seems like a headline to me?” @TuckerCarlson It will all start coming out, and the Witch Hunt will end. Presidential Harassment!" Trump tweeted.
“Someone should call Obama up. The Obama Administration spied on a rival presidential campaign using Federal Agencies. I mean, that seems like a headline to me?” @TuckerCarlson It will all start coming out, and the Witch Hunt will end. Presidential Harassment!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019