Trump tweets about presidential harassment
Trump tweets about presidential harassment
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The investigation of Russia's interference in the US elections is "presidential harassment," US President Donald Trump tweeted.

"Someone should call Obama up. The Obama Administration spied on a rival presidential campaign using Federal Agencies. I mean, that seems like a headline to me?” @TuckerCarlson  It will all start coming out, and the Witch Hunt will end. Presidential Harassment!" Trump tweeted.
