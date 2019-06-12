ARF-D Bureau member on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Madrid Principles

Ever since the Madrid Principles were presented to the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in November 2007, all the projects for a settlement of the conflict have led to modification of the Principles. This is what member of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Kiro Manoyan said during a press conference today.
According to him, all the proposals are mainly repetitive, and there might be changes in terms of emphases and sequence.
“The Madrid Principles are about the handover of territories, the interim status of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), the corridor and, after a while, the expression of will of the citizens of Artsakh regarding the status,” Manoyan said in detail.
Moreover, Manoyan said he suspects that these issues were discussed during the recent meetings.
When asked if Armenia is under pressure, the ARF-D member declared that there can be pressure, if a certain party doesn’t meet the expectations of the intermediaries.
Manoyan also emphasized the need to see the return of Artsakh to the negotiating table and recalled that the former Armenian authorities were working in the same direction. He also recalled the signing of a strategic alliance between Armenia and Artsakh as a solution to many issues.