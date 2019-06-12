EU-Armenia Partnership Council to take stock of EU-Armenia relations

EU-Armenia Partnership Council will take place on 13 June. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will lead the EU delegation and co-chair the meeting with Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenia's Foreign Affairs Minister.

The Partnership Council will review the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as the partnership priorities.

It will also review economic, trade and sectoral cooperation, as well as prospects of launching a visa liberalisation dialogue. High Representative Mogherini and Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan will discuss key political matters. These include political dialogue and reform, democracy, rule of law, and human rights, etc.

The Partnership Council will also follow-up on the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership and the implementation of the 2020 deliverables.

They may also discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and regional and international issues.