Armenia President hosts representatives of Republic Party

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today representatives of Republic Party led by leader of the political party Aram Sargsyan.
As reported the news service of the President of Armenia, during the meeting, the guests expressed their views on Armenia’s domestic and foreign policies and the prospects for the country’s future development.
President Sarkissian noted that he has initiated the series of meetings with various political parties to listen to everyone and become familiar with their viewpoints. He also introduced a number of his initiatives aimed at enhancing science, culture and technologies in Armenia.