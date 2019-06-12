Armenia President congratulates Philippines President on occasion of national holiday

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has conveyed a congratulatory message to President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on the occasion of Philippines Independence Day, the country’s national holiday, reports the press service of the President of Armenia.
As reported the Public Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian voiced hope that the cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow and expand.
Armen Sarkissian wished Rodrigo Duterte good health and success, and progress and welfare to the people of the Philippines.