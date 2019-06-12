News
Thursday
June 13
Armenian Public Television Company Council President on public television today
Armenian Public Television Company Council President on public television today
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


I’m not affiliated to any political party, but I may like this or that person or political views. This is what President of the Council of Public TV and Radio Company of Armenia, film director Ara Shirinyan told journalists today, touching upon the criticism according to which he is linked to the Civil Contract Party and now the Armenian Public Television Company can serve as a media outlet that serves the political party.

“Public television must first serve the public interest, and I’ll do everything I can to achieve this goal,” Shirinyan said.

When asked if Armenian Public Television reflects the public’s desires for the time being, Shirinyan said the television company’s policy and the public’s desires don’t match.
