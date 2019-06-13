Mexico president pledges to use profits from sale of presidential plane to curb illegal migration

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has pledged to use profits from the sale of his presidential plane to fund efforts to curb illegal migration, BBC News reported.
The move came after Mexico and the US reached a deal to avoid US tariffs in exchange for Mexico doing more to halt Central American migration to the US.
During his campaign, Obrador pledged to sell the plane and use the money to help poorer communities.
He said the estimated value of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is $150m.
Obrador told supporters that he would fly commercially instead, and followed through on that promise.
The plane has been on sale for the past several months and has been sitting in a California warehouse.
Mexico is also seeking to sell 60 government-owned planes and 70 helicopters.