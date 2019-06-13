Armenia communists ask Putin to take immediate part in Karabakh conflict negotiation process

YEREVAN. – The Communist Party of Armenia (CPA) has sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“We petition to you with a request—as the president of the allied country as well as within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group—to take immediate part in the [Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] negotiation process, and to use all your opportunities to influence the authorities of Azerbaijan,” the message issued by the CPA office reads, in part. “Only your personal mediation can prevent the escalation [of tension] in the Karabakh conflict zone.
“Also, we consider it appropriate and in line with the imperative of the time the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces in the territory of the Karabakh conflict, [and] which stems from the vital interests of the Armenian people.
“We hope for your personal active mediation, which can prevent the undesirable course of events.”