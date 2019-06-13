News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Armenia communists ask Putin to take immediate part in Karabakh conflict negotiation process
Armenia communists ask Putin to take immediate part in Karabakh conflict negotiation process
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Communist Party of Armenia (CPA) has sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We petition to you with a request—as the president of the allied country as well as within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group—to take immediate part in the [Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] negotiation process, and to use all your opportunities to influence the authorities of Azerbaijan,” the message issued by the CPA office reads, in part. “Only your personal mediation can prevent the escalation [of tension] in the Karabakh conflict zone.

“Also, we consider it appropriate and in line with the imperative of the time the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces in the territory of the Karabakh conflict, [and] which stems from the vital interests of the Armenian people.

“We hope for your personal active mediation, which can prevent the undesirable course of events.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian envoy to Armenia: Conflicting parties should take decision on Karabakh issue
“Russia advocates for the establishment of intensive talks…
 Russia ambassador to Azerbaijan: Karabakh issue mediators work in closed regimen
The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have not disclosed the details of their proposals on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…
 Armenia PM responds to Azerbaijani journalist on “occupied” territories
There is a lot of talk about Karabakh having occupied territories, but how can...
 Armenian PM: I hoped for reduction in tension after Dushanbe agreements
“We received [information] and verified the reports, and we provided the OSCE MG Co-Chairs with verified information...
 Armenia ex-ruling party: Karabakh leadership was aware of developments
According to Ashotyan, the leadership of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has been aware of...
 Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan have not discussed Karabakh conflict
The Russian President and the Armenian Prime Minister had met on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos