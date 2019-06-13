Iran President: Termination of US sanctions on Iran to change situation

Speaking in a meeting of Iran-Japan high-ranking delegations in Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said it is up to the US to ease the tensions in the region, noting that once the illegal American sanctions against Tehran come to an end, the situation will change, reports Tasnim.
President Rouhani said in order for the tensions to ease off, the US must end the unlawful economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
“The key to the problem is in the hands of Washington, and undoubtedly, whenever the Americans go beyond the words and remove the illegal sanctions against Iran practically, the situation will be different,” he noted.