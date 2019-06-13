Armenia soldier killed today was going to be demobilized in 20 days

Military serviceman Artyom Khachatryan, who was killed in Artsakh by a shot fired by the adversary today, was from the Malishka village of Vayots Dzor Province of the Republic of Armenia and was going to be demobilized in 20 days. This is what the military registration office of the Vayots Dzor Province told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Head of Malishka village Garik Nazaryan said the deceased military serviceman has an elder brother and sister.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that Artyom Khachatryan (born in 1999), a soldier of the Karabakh Defense Army, was fatally wounded in fire by Azerbaijani side at a military outpost in the northern direction of the line of contact at around 5:05 p.m. Thursday.

An investigation has been launched.