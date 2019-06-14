Mirzoyan: Sweden has decided to develop collaboration with Armenia

The Swedish government has decided to update its foreign policy strategy and to develop bilateral cooperation with Armenia. President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, noted this in a Facebook post.
“Our numerous contacts over the past months, as well as the very sincere, warm and productive discussions (...) [we have] had a few days ago during our official visit [to Sweden], come to confirm that our friendship has major prospects,” Mirzoyan wrote, in particular. “Thanks, and my greetings to our Swedish colleagues.
“Part of the decision, in English:
“Sweden begins bilateral development cooperation with Armenia
“Today, the Swedish government decided to update its strategy for reform cooperation with Eastern Europe, the Western Balkans and Turkey 2014-2020. The amendments enable bilateral cooperation with Armenia in the areas of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, economic development, and the environment and climate.
“By expanding the strategy to include bilateral cooperation with Armenia, Sweden wants to show its support for the Armenian Government’s clear commitment to sustainable, democratic and inclusive development.
“The amendment comes into force immediately and Sida [the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency] is now starting to work on building up the bilateral support for the reform processes in Armenia.”