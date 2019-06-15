Newspaper: US Secretary of State Pompeo will not attend Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Washington

YEREVAN. – The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C., on June 20. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on Friday informed this in a statement, 168hours newspaper reported.

“According to our information, however, unlike the previous similar meetings, there is one important peculiarity in the upcoming meeting, [and] which is viewed as a political message.

“The 168.am’s diplomatic sources inform from the United States that United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not attend the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. From the American side, a lower-ranking official will coordinate that meeting.

“The US foreign political office head’s not participating in the meeting contains a clear political message in itself, in connection with the importance of the matter for the US.

“If we add to this that fact that American-Azerbaijani relations have become quite rational (…) and, unlike Armenian-American relations, they have numerous achievements and mutually beneficial arrangements, we can conclude that the absence of Pompeo at that meeting is a political message addressed to the Armenian party,” 168hours wrote.