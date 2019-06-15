News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 15
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Newspaper: US Secretary of State Pompeo will not attend Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Washington
Newspaper: US Secretary of State Pompeo will not attend Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Washington
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C., on June 20. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on Friday informed this in a statement, 168hours newspaper reported.

“According to our information, however, unlike the previous similar meetings, there is one important peculiarity in the upcoming meeting, [and] which is viewed as a political message.

“The 168.am’s diplomatic sources inform from the United States that United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not attend the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. From the American side, a lower-ranking official will coordinate that meeting.

“The US foreign political office head’s not participating in the meeting contains a clear political message in itself, in connection with the importance of the matter for the US.

“If we add to this that fact that American-Azerbaijani relations have become quite rational (…) and, unlike Armenian-American relations, they have numerous achievements and mutually beneficial arrangements, we can conclude that the absence of Pompeo at that meeting is a political message addressed to the Armenian party,” 168hours wrote.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Washington on June 20
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement…
 Armenia communists ask Putin to take immediate part in Karabakh conflict negotiation process
The Communist Party of Armenia has sent a message to the Russian president…
 Russian envoy to Armenia: Conflicting parties should take decision on Karabakh issue
“Russia advocates for the establishment of intensive talks…
 Russia ambassador to Azerbaijan: Karabakh issue mediators work in closed regimen
The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have not disclosed the details of their proposals on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…
 Armenia PM responds to Azerbaijani journalist on “occupied” territories
There is a lot of talk about Karabakh having occupied territories, but how can...
 Armenian PM: I hoped for reduction in tension after Dushanbe agreements
“We received [information] and verified the reports, and we provided the OSCE MG Co-Chairs with verified information...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos