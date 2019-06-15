Prosperous Armenia Party leader is summoned 2nd time for interview, Investigative Committee says

YEREVAN. – Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly, has been summoned for a second time for an interview. Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
She added that the respective letter has been sent to parliament.
Gagik Tsarukyan was summoned once before by the Investigative Committee for an interview in connection with the ongoing criminal case on the setting on fire of the home entrance and the car of the head of an election headquarters of the ruling Civil Contract party candidate, a day before the June 9 mayoral elections in Abovyan city. But the PAP leader had torn the summons notice from the investigator and not come in for the interview.
“That was a made-up, concocted case,” Tsarukyan on Friday told reporters. “The Prime Minister must obligate so that this case be solved.”