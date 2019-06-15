News
Bill prohibiting investment in Turkey submitted in California
Bill prohibiting investment in Turkey submitted in California
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

L.A. City Councilman Paul Krekorian moved earlier this week Tuesday to support a legislative push in Sacramento to prohibit major California public pension funds from investing in the Turkish government, Los Angeles Daily News reported

The document proposes to ban the pension fund to make new investments in Turkey and to terminate existing ones.

The bill was authored by Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, who also represents the central-southern San Fernando Valley.

Krekorian and Nazarian are confident that the bill will be passed. A similar bill he authored passed both state houses and was vetoed by then-Governor Jerry Brown in 2017, but Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated last year he would support it.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
