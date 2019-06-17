Armenian MFA has no complaints against Russian envoy after meeting ex-President

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has no complaints against the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin amid his meeting with the second president Robert Kocharyan.

Asked at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign relations whether the two-hour meeting did not raise questions at Armenia MFA and why the Russian ambassador was not summoned to the Foreign Ministry for clarification, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan explained that in the framework of the protocol and diplomatic norms nothing wrong has happened, the actions of the ambassador cannot be the subject of condemnation or special investigation by the department.

The deputy minister referred to public judgments, but in terms of a diplomatic protocol there can be no restrictions even in relation to a person under investigation.

As reported earlier, Russian Ambassador Kopyrkin and former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan held a meeting within the meetings with representatives of political and business circles.