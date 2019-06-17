Drugs seized in Armenia checkpoint from Iraqi citizen

Employees of the Border Department of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia seized drugs on Monday at the checkpoint, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in Armenia’s press service reported.
During a personal search of the Iraqi citizen who was traveling from Turkey to Armenia, the border guard found a white crystal-like substance in a plastic bag, presumably “methamphetamine”, in his pocket.
According to him, the drugs may be put in his jacket after the laundry.
The substances were handed over to the competent authorities of Armenia for examination and clarification of all the circumstances of the incident.