Hrant Dink Recollection Place opens in Istanbul

The 23.5 Hrant Dink Recollection Place has opened at the former office of Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul, Turkey.
The “recollection place” gets its name from the late Hrant Dink’s editorial, entitled “April 23.5,” which was published on April 23, 1996 in Agos, the latter reported.
Accompanied by a guide, the visitors to this 145-square-meter “recollection place” will get familiarized with Dink’s life, work, and struggle.
The 23.5 Hrant Dink Recollection Place presents 60 videos, hundreds of photos, the entire archive of Agos until 2007—in multimedia format.
Hrant Dink, the founder and chief editor of Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul, was gunned down on January 19, 2007 outside the then office of Agos.
In 2011, the perpetrator, Ogün Samast, was sentenced by a juvenile court to 22 years and ten months for the murder.
After long court proceedings and appeals, however, a new probe was ultimately launched into this murder case, and regarding numerous former and serving senior Turkish officials’ complicity in this assassination.