Monday
June 17
30 killed in double attack in Nigeria
30 killed in double attack in Nigeria
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The number of victims of the triple terrorist attack in the north-east of Nigeria has reached 30, leaving 40 people injured, Al Jazeera reported

"The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured," Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Monday.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 25 kilometres from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV.

There was no claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the imprint of Boko Haram, as it has led a decade-long campaign to establish a Muslim state in northeast Nigeria.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
