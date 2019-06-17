News
Tuesday
June 18
Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to elect new vicar
Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to elect new vicar
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

The Religious Assembly of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople will consider the details about the election of a general vicar and a patriarch during its session tomorrow.

As reported Istanbul’s Zhamanak Armenian newspaper, the elections of the vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople are scheduled for June 26, and the Religious Assembly needs to convene a session, which will be held tomorrow.

The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople passed away on March 31, after which a decision was taken to elect a new vicar that will organize the activities in regard to the elections of the new patriarch.
This text available in   Հայերեն
