Armenia PM: Political messages need to be conveyed to public through culture

The current political messages need to be conveyed to the public through culture as well. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a visit to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, which has been restructured following the structural changes in the cabinet.
According to the head of government, the State needs to have a specific impact on the content that is presented to the public through cultural channels.
“By no means does this mean that the State has to create “clichés” and present them to the public. We also receive these messages in the media and from our colleagues on different platforms who feel that there is a demand for cooperation between the government and public circles,” the Prime Minister said.
The head of government considered the functional role of cultural institutions a major issue. “A cultural institution is a place where there has to be a lot of people. Any cultural institution is for people, and we view the ongoing rise of the level of public education a major feature of the cultural policy. I don’t think this issue can be solved without a new policy on education and culture. This is a necessity,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
The Prime Minister also talked about national identity and said culture also plays a major role here. The head of government emphasized that Armenians in Armenia and abroad need to have a higher level of national identity.
Pashinyan also touched upon the complications with the urban development projects that are somehow linked to the cultural sector. “We need to pay special attention to the fact that the ministry and the ministry’s relevant subdivision and approach don’t hinder the investment policy,” Nikol Pashinyan emphasized.