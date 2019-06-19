US and China resume trade talks

China and the United States resume trade talks ahead of the meetings of Xii Jinping and Donald Trump next week, Reuters reported
According to the agency, the meeting will inspire financial markets, which hope for weakening of tension between the countries.
Trump said both teams would start preparing for the meeting of the leaders on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka. China also confirmed the meeting will take place.
“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,” Trump tweeted.