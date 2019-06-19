Armenia on list of countries hosting largest number of refugees from Syria

Armenia has entered the list of countries that have hosted the largest number of refugees from Syria, according to a report by the UN Refugee Agency.

As indicated by this report, Armenia has accepted 14,700 refugees. With this indicator, Armenia has passed Norway, which has accepted 13,900 migrants, and Spain—13,800.

Lebanon hosts the largest number of refugees—with 944,200.

The number of people forced to flee their homes across the world has exceeded 70 million for the first time since records began, the UN’s refugee agency has warned, The Guardian reported.

Accordingly, about 70.8 million—one in every 108 people worldwide—were displaced in 2018.

Globally, children make up about half of the refugee population.