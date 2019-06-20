News
Armenia government allocates AMD 76.07 to Police
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During its session today, the Armenian government decided to allocate an additional AMD 76.07 million to pay the salaries and premiums of police officers (AMD 25,356.8 in the first semester and AMD 50,713.7 in nine months).

Based on the submitted rationale, the amount was necessary in order to ensure maintenance of the new buildings supplemented to the list of buildings and constructions of state bodies subject to maintenance by the Police. The funds will be allocated from the reserve fund of the Government of Armenia.
