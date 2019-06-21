News
His Holiness Karekin II receives ex-deputy PM of Iraqi Kurdistan
His Holiness Karekin II receives ex-deputy PM of Iraqi Kurdistan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians received today former Deputy Prime Minister of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan and Minister of Finance Sarkis Aghajan accompanied by Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Iraq, His Eminence Archbishop Avak Asadourian at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

During the conversation, His Holiness expressed his gratitude to the guest for the support provided to the Christians of various nationalities in Iraq, including Armenians and providing safe shelter during the difficult years in the country.

The Supreme Patriarch expressed his appreciation to Mr. Aghajan for sponsoring construction of the Saint Nerses Shnorhali Armenian Church and the Armenian Havrezk settlement in the city of Duhok and for improving the premises of the newly built Holy Cross Armenian Church in Erbil.

In his turn, Mr. Sarkis Aghajan expressed gratitude to His Holiness for the cordial reception and assured that he will continue to help and support the Christian communities of Iraq. He also provided the Supreme Patriarch with information about the current state of Christians in Iraq.
