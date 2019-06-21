Armenia Ambassador meets with Vice-President of French National Assembly

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan met Wednesday with Vice-President of the French National Assembly Carole Bureau-Bonnard.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, during the meeting, the parties attached importance to further enhancement of the relations between France and Armenia and touched upon inter-parliamentary dialogue and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the strengthening of the friendly ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as parliamentary cooperation within the parliamentary assemblies of the Council of Europe, the OSCE and NATO.
The Ambassador attached importance to the role of the two chambers of the French parliament in the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, as well as the fact that President of France Emmanuel Macron has declared April 24th as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide in France.
The parties also touched upon the latest developments of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.