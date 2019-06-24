Armenia court announces decision on Robert Kocharyan vs Nikol Pashinyan case

Upon the decision of Judge Lilit Sargsyan of Yerevan city court, the proceedings of the case of Robert Kocharyan vs Nikol Pashinyan has been terminated based on fact that the plaintiff discontionued the claim. The court published its decision today and decided to confiscate AMD 200,000 from the plaintiff as compensation for court costs.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the plaintiff’s attorney Hayk Alumyan informed that he doesn’t consider the decision on confiscating AMD 200,000 reasonable and will appeal it.

On September 17, 2018, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan applied to a Yerevan city court with the demand to defend his honor and dignity from publicly expressed slander. This came after the statement that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made during his working visit to France in regard to the phone conversation between Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan and Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan. The plaintiff considered the following part of Pashinyan’s statement slander: “Or even the interpretation of Robert Kocharyan’s release…He says he has immunity. What does immunity mean? In other words, one can organize murders and then say “I am immune”? Where is that written?”

Kocharyan’s attorney Hayk Alumyan declared that the plaintiff is ready to discontinue the claim, if Nikol Pashinyan publicly declares that that statement was not addressed to Robert Kocharyan.

On behalf of Nikol Pashinyan, Pashinyan’s attorney Gevorg Gyozalyan declared that the Prime Minister hadn’t referred to Kocharyan, after which Alumyan discontinued the claim.