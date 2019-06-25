News
Kocharyan: Goal of revolution is redistribution of property
Kocharyan: Goal of revolution is redistribution of property
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The goal of the revolution is the redistribution of property, the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said in an interview to 5 TV channel.

“This will provide an opportunity to influence any citizen who has something on its own. First of all, after these authorities, people who became rich in the early 1990s will be vulnerable for the next authorities, while the 90s were the years of real robbery, the greatest amount of shadow economy. If these people are asked how they earned this money, they will have no explanation,” he said.

He also touched upon the “property for debt” agreement, calling it the most profitable for Armenia.

“Russia was transferred to enterprises instead of $100 million of debt, which practically did not work. It was not my duty. During my presidency, our debt did not grow,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
