Plane en route from Yerevan to Hurghada reaches destination 3 hours late

France citizen woman, 73, hit by car in Yerevan, dies on the spot

FM: Iran will never pursue nuclear weapon

Prosecutor General, Russia Ambassador discuss judicial-legal reforms in Armenia

Russia FM: Georgian authorities inciting anti-Russian moods

Armenia Parliament speaker receives outgoing India Ambassador

Dollar loses ground in Armenia

Georgian delegation to participate in Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission session

Peskov not ruling out Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka

Decision to arrest Armenia's second president has to be implemented immediately

Armenia FM speaks about Karabakh issue at UN Office at Geneva

Armenia economic activity index increases by 7.3% in May

Military attaches of foreign countries visit Armenia's air defense military unit

Court rules to remand second Armenia President

Man, 62, beats elder brother to death in Yerevan apartment

Armenia MP explains his vote against return of Russian delegation to PACE

Several criminal cases instituted based on Armenia Audit Chamber report

Armenia PM's wife meets with son serving in Karabakh army

Archil Talakvadze appointed chair of Georgian Parliament

Armenian PM congratulates Slovenian counterpart on Statehood Day

Armenia FM, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights underscore international community steps to prevent genocides

Armenia court lifts attachment on army general's pension

Netanyahu: Israeli actions in Syria will be safe for Russian forces

Armenia court of appeal suspends case proceedings on violation of ex-President Kocharyan’s presumption of innocence

Armenia defense minister in Russia

ECHR satisfies motion to take interim measure on Manvel Grigoryan's case

PACE challenges powers of Russian delegation

Armenia ex-MP’s Manvel Grigoryan’s health deteriorates in court

Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: Armenia post-revolutionary enthusiasm not faded in diaspora

Rouhani: White House is mentally retarded

Artsakh President congratulates schoolchildren on results achieved in subject Olympiads

Kocharyan: Goal of revolution is redistribution of property

Armenian parliament adopts tax reform package

Armenia implements 7 GRECO recommendations out of 24

Armenia ex-President on offshore accounts : No one has found and will not find them, as there are none

Georgia's lari currency weakens

Scuffle in Georgian parliament

President proposes to hold 6th STARMUS Festival in Armenia

OSCE monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

Armenia ex-President and his attorneys not to take part in today's court session

Armenia ex-President: Karabakh should remain firm

PACE: Russia applies for confirming its powers

How did Armenian delegation vote for Russia's return to PACE?

US may withdraw from deal on security and cooperation with Japan

Georgia to launch shuttle buses from Yerevan for Russians?

Armenian Parliament Speaker presents his draft law to MPs

Armenia Premier signs football of La Francophonie Cup final (PHOTOS)

Moldova new honorary consul to Armenia presents relevant official document

Iran MFA: New US sanctions on Iran is permanent closure of path of diplomacy

Oil prices are falling

Bright Armenia party stands against tax reforms

Prosperous Armenia to vote against tax reform package

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister spreads disinformation

FM in Geneva, attends Armenia “velvet revolution” photo exhibition

Armenia nationals stranded on Russia-Georgia border returning home on another bus (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM attending La Francophonie Park and Family Sports Complex official opening

Newspaper: Armenia authorities plan to return to presidential system

Trump, Putin expected to meet at G20 Summit

Armenia national detained during Tbilisi demonstrations is released

Statement by Armenia FM at 41st session of UN Human Rights Council

Armenia MP Naira Zohrabyan reports from PACE

Armenia Justice Minister receives Head of Council of Europe Office in Yerevan

Armenia Defense Ministry, Hi-Tech Cyber Security Center launch contest

Azerbaijani FM on meeting with Armenian counterpart in Washington

US ready to lift sanctions against Iran only in the case of a comprehensive deal

Asylum applications in EU+ decrease in 2018

News.am daily digest: 24.06.2019

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs threatens Iran with new sanctions

Zarif: US sanctions interrupts international cooperation in fight against drug trafficking

Armenia My Step faction: Parliament to hold working discussion on vetting

Opening of Charles Aznavour square in Chaville (PHOTOS)

ARF-D Armenia Chapter holds meeting with Armenian Democratic Liberal Party

Armenia court announces decision on Robert Kocharyan vs Nikol Pashinyan case

Venice Commission authorized preparation of urgent opinion on Armenia judicial code’s reform

Roman Babayan becomes Govorit Moskva's editor-in-chief

Iran President's advisor calls condition of talks with US

VETO Movement holds protests outside Armenia Constitutional Court’s building

Karabakh President holds consultation on establishment of Investigative Committee

Istanbul mayor-elect: We will embrace the Greek, Armenian, Syriac, Jewish, everyone in this city

Head of My Step faction on events in Georgia, Armenia's intervention

Armenia Public Council President on Vahe Grigoryan's statement

Saakashvili calls on Tbilisi citizens to continue protests

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia woman charged with strangling 7-year-old daughter to death

Karabakh President attends Supreme Court case law decisions book presentation

Two fighters crash in northern Germany

Aram Karakhanyan appointed deputy head of Armenia State Cadastre Committee

Armenian Major-General appointed Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander

7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ 3rd torch lit in Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)

Armenian Republican Party Spokesman on Turkey-Azerbaijan military exercises, foreign agents

Iranian authorities: Cyberattacks against Tehran failed

Armenia Audit Chamber addresses violations in civil aviation sector

Minister speaks at Armenia Engineering Week opening ceremony

Armenia official attends UN Food and Agriculture Organization Conference session in Rome

Armenia official addresses at Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative conference in Paris

Official: Audit Chamber recorded major violations in 2018

Shooting occurs in Spain mosque

Parliamentary elections in Georgia in 2020 to be held based on proportional system

Ucom supports 11th “BarCamp Yerevan 2019” (un)conference (PHOTOS)

3 Armenia airlines ready to partake in settling Russia-Georgia crisis in aviation, PM advisor says