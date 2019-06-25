News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Military attaches of foreign countries visit Armenia's air defense military unit
Military attaches of foreign countries visit Armenia's air defense military unit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The military attaches of the embassies of foreign countries accredited to Armenia visited today an air defense military unit of the armed forces as part of the annual plan of the association of military attaches accredited to Armenia.

The delegation of military-diplomatic representatives, with the accompaniment of the commander of the military unit, was introduced to the conditions of combat service and the combat-related issues, as well as certain details about the structure and activities of the military unit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos