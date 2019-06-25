Georgian delegation to participate in Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission session

The Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission will hold on Thursday a session devoted to economic cooperation in Yerevan. The Georgian delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Maya Tskitishvili.

According to Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan, as scheduled, the session of the Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission will be held on June 27 in Yerevan. The participants of the Georgian and Armenian parties will be Deputy Prime Ministers of Georgia and Armenia Maya Tskitishvili and Tigran Avinyan.