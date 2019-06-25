Samvel Babayan's petition gathers over 23,000 signatures

There are over 23,000 people who have signed the petition to make an amendment to parts 2 and 3 of Article 48 of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), reports Samvel Babayan’s office.

The office’s press release particularly reads as follows:

“The petition to make an amendment to parts 2 and 3 of Article 48 of the Constitution of Artsakh has gained more momentum since there are over 23,000 signatures, while there are 23 days left until the end of the petition.

These 23,000 people have made their statement by exercising their right enshrined by the Constitution. Just like 30 years ago, the people of Artsakh continue to fight, but to enshrine their victories in the Constitution. Just like 30 years ago, the people of Artsakh want Artsakh and Armenia to be joined.

Realizing the importance of the Artsakh-Armenia unity, their integration and the significance of this weighty and legal action targeted at integration, intellectuals of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh have called on everyone to join this petition by addressing an open letter to the President of the Republic of Artsakh, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh stating that there is no alternative to unification and that this petition is the path that is necessary in order to ensure the unification of Armenians.”

The proposed amendment to parts 2 and 3 of Article 48 of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh will grant citizens of the Republic of Armenia the opportunity to also run in the presidential and parliamentary elections of the Republic of Artsakh.