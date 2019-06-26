News
Armenians on GQ 2019 ranking for Russia’s most influential people
Armenians on GQ 2019 ranking for Russia’s most influential people
Region:Diaspora, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The Russian version of GQ has issued its 2019 ranking for the most influential people in Russia.

Famous Russians of Armenian origin, and from different domains, are also on the respective top 150 of this magazine.

Particularly, Russian GQ has included businessman Sergey Sarkisov in its “business” category, and RT television editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan—in the “media” category.

iMall.eu shopping startup head Martin Avetisyan (fashion), Hermitage Museum Director Mikhail Piotrovsky (culture), restaurateurs Aram Mnatsakanov and Alexander Oganezov (food), as well as theoretical crystallographer, Academician Artem Oganov (technology) are also on this list.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
