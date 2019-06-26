News
Majority faction in Armenia parliament: No political persecution against ex-President Kocharyan
Majority faction in Armenia parliament: No political persecution against ex-President Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There is no political persecution against ex-President Robert Kocharyan of Armenia. Anna Karapetyan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA), on Wednesday stated this at the NA briefings.

As per the MP, at first, doubts had arisen about the lawfulness of the suspension of the criminal case involving Kocharyan and its forwarding to the Constitutional Court.

“The court ruling on the case was publicized yesterday,” Karapetyan said. “And since I’m fully informed of the [respective] justifications, I would prefer to refrain from the interpretation of the court decision, so that this interpretation would not lead to misunderstandings.” But she added that this process will proceed solely within the law.

Karapetyan added that the solving of the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008 is a public demand.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.

Second President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the aforesaid events, and taking a particularly large bribe.

The Criminal Court of Appeal on Tuesday overturned the first instance court’s earlier decision on releasing Kocharyan from custody, and it ruled that he be remanded in custody yet again.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
