Armenia My Step faction: Parliament shouldn't assess case of Robert Kocharyan

Based on the principle of separation of powers, it wouldn’t be correct for the National Assembly to start interpreting and assessing any legal process, regardless of whether the case is instituted against an ordinary citizen or the second President of Armenia. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly Suren Grigoryan said during briefings today, commenting on the subsequent remand of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.
The deputy assured that the incumbent authorities aren’t trying to remove opponents from the political field. “If there are grounds for prosecution, political consequences aren’t taken into consideration,” Grigoryan added.
Yesterday the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia overturned the decision of the first instance court on changing the preventive measure for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and remanded him.