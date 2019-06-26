Armenia Deputy FM meets with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Artak Apitonyan met yesterday with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir in Vienna.
The interlocutors highly appreciated the close and effective cooperation between the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the relevant state bodies of Armenia and the efforts that the Armenian government is making to ensure freedom of speech and media in the country.
Apitonyan reaffirmed the Armenian government’s commitment to continue the reforms aimed at strengthening democracy and, in this context, attached importance to the role of free press. The interlocutors exchanged views on the cooperation between Armenia and international organizations and underscored the importance of raising the level of effectiveness in that direction.