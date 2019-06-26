Armenia MP endorses Open Society Foundations

The main purpose of transitional justice is to restore rights, not create punitive mechanisms. This is what member of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia Taguhi Ghazaryan said during a discussion on human rights protection in the context of transitional justice.
According to her, even though the National Assembly is ready to consider all the recommendations of citizens and organizations, this doesn’t mean that all those recommendations will be accepted. She added that there is still no final document that will become a package of documents on transitional justice. “The vision is to make a smooth transition to restorative justice after transitional justice,” Ghazaryan stated.
Member of the VETO movement asked Ghazaryan about her position on the submitted draft composed of three points (identify foreign agents, prohibit their entry into certain state institutions and prohibit the activities of the Open Society Foundations - Armenia). Ghazaryan advised to address security bodies in regard to the first two points. As for the third point, she said all funds and non-governmental organizations operating within the scope of the law, have the right to operate, and nobody can disturb them.