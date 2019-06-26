News
Wednesday
June 26
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.33/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.26 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 542.20 (down by AMD 0.71), that of one British pound totaled AMD 605.45 (down by AMD 3.20), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.56 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 236.34, AMD 21,967 and AMD 12,461.37, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
