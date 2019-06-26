PACE restores powers of Russian delegation

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution confirming the restoration of all powers to the Russian delegation, reports RIA Novosti.
This was immediately followed by news about Ukraine leaving the PACE.
In April 2014, the Russian delegation to the PACE was deprived of the right to vote due to the events in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea. In 2015, the PACE considered the issue of restoration of the powers of the Russian delegation, but the sanctions only increased.
In response, the delegation announced about refusing to participate in the sessions in such conditions, and in 2016-18, it didn’t apply for restoration of its powers. In late 2017, Russia announced about terminating some of its payments.