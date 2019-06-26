Georgia Parliament deprives opposition MP of immunity

The Parliament of Georgia has deprived one of the leaders of the oppositional Unified National Movement Party Nika Melia of immunity, reports Novosti Gruzia.
During its plenary session today, the Georgian government approved the application of the Prosecutor General’s Office filed with a motion to arrest Nika Melia.
Out of 150 deputies, 91 voted in favor of the decision. Based on this decision, the MP will face the court, which will determine his preventive measure.
“Those people are in captivity. They can’t look into my eyes. Most of the people in parliament didn’t want to press the button, and they did it by their own will. We need to help and save those people,” Nika Melia said after the session.
It should be mentioned that, at the request of Melia, members of the oppositional European Georgia and Unified National Movement political parties weren’t in parliament during the discussion.