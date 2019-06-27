News
Pharmaceutical drugs hidden from customs inspection found on bus coming to Armenia from Turkey
Pharmaceutical drugs hidden from customs inspection found on bus coming to Armenia from Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Officers from the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, in conjunction with officers at the Bagratashen customs checkpoint on the border with Georgia, have recently detected pharmaceutical drugs hidden from customs inspection, on a bus coming to Armenia from Turkey.

A total of 3.5kg pharmaceutical drugs hidden from customs control were found in the cargo of an Armenian citizen passenger of this bus, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This person said, however, that he was unaware of the presence of these pharmaceutical drugs, that another passenger of this bus had given them to him as an accompanying cargo, and upon the instruction of the founder director of the company conducting the given passenger transportation.

The pharmaceutical drugs have been confiscated.

A report on violation of customs rules has been prepared in connection with this incident.

The items have been sent to the corresponding SRC division to determine the future course of action.
