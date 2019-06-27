News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 27
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenia MP rules out governors' resignations
Armenia MP rules out governors' resignations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


We meet with governors in different formats, and this time we decided to have a general meeting since there were problems in the relations between deputies of the National Assembly and governors. This is what deputy of the My Step faction Varazdat Karapetyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

“We clarified the problems so that we can always be in contact. We listened to each other and decided that we always have to communicate with each other so that we are able to work more effectively,” the deputy emphasized.

When asked which governor the deputies were discontent with, he said the following: “There were no complaints at all. Today we talked about our mechanism and decided how we should interact with governors. We decided to maintain ties with investors since governors work more with investors in their respective provinces. We will also develop a certain mechanism for the relationship between governors and the National Assembly. We know that the law on territorial administration is under consideration. We discussed some provisions of the law with the governors, and we will continue in this direction.”

Varazdat Karapetyan sharply ruled out the resignations of governors.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia judges’ vetting periods, mechanisms are known
The Corruption Prevention Commission that will be set up will also engage in this vetting…
 Kocharyan: Goal of revolution is redistribution of property
“This will provide an opportunity to influence any citizen who own something…
 Armenia PM attending La Francophonie Park and Family Sports Complex official opening
The event is taking place in Masis city…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities plan to return to presidential system
What does PM Pashinyan think?...
 Armenia Parliament resumes special sitting
Amendments and addenda to the Tax Code are also on the agenda…
 Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court awaits harsh statement from Venice Commission
Those at the court have not remained idle after the challenge which its newly elected judge has made to this institution…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos