Armenia MP rules out governors' resignations

We meet with governors in different formats, and this time we decided to have a general meeting since there were problems in the relations between deputies of the National Assembly and governors. This is what deputy of the My Step faction Varazdat Karapetyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

“We clarified the problems so that we can always be in contact. We listened to each other and decided that we always have to communicate with each other so that we are able to work more effectively,” the deputy emphasized.

When asked which governor the deputies were discontent with, he said the following: “There were no complaints at all. Today we talked about our mechanism and decided how we should interact with governors. We decided to maintain ties with investors since governors work more with investors in their respective provinces. We will also develop a certain mechanism for the relationship between governors and the National Assembly. We know that the law on territorial administration is under consideration. We discussed some provisions of the law with the governors, and we will continue in this direction.”

Varazdat Karapetyan sharply ruled out the resignations of governors.