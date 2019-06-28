Deputy Minister of Economy: Armenian-Georgian single tourist package is in force

The Armenian-Georgian single tourist package is in force, Armenian Deputy Economy Minister Avag Avanesyan told reporters during the Armenian-Georgian business forum at the Armenian Central Bank training center in Dilijan on Friday.

“Georgian tourism is quite developed, but we must take into account the climatic conditions of this country,” he said.

According to him, the Russians are going to rest in Georgia as the sea tourism in other places is more expensive than in Georgia.

“Armenia cannot offer sea tourism, but we offer extreme tourism, cultural tourism, gastro-tourism, which, when combined, can be beneficial for both us and the Georgians,” the deputy minister said.

As for the construction of the Armenian-Georgian bridge, Avanesyan noted that this will definitely contribute to the growth of the Armenian-Georgian trade. “

“Both the speed and the quality of infrastructures may increase. This may be one of the first programs, when both the Armenian and Georgian sides will jointly achieve a result. If this program succeeds, then we will try others,” he said.