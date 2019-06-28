News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Deputy Minister of Economy: Armenian-Georgian single tourist package is in force
Deputy Minister of Economy: Armenian-Georgian single tourist package is in force
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian-Georgian single tourist package is in force, Armenian Deputy Economy Minister Avag Avanesyan told reporters during the Armenian-Georgian business forum at the Armenian Central Bank training center in Dilijan on Friday.

“Georgian tourism is quite developed, but we must take into account the climatic conditions of this country,” he said.

According to him, the Russians are going to rest in Georgia as the sea tourism in other places is more expensive than in Georgia.

“Armenia cannot offer sea tourism, but we offer extreme tourism, cultural tourism, gastro-tourism, which, when combined, can be beneficial for both us and the Georgians,” the deputy minister said.

As for the construction of the Armenian-Georgian bridge, Avanesyan noted that this will definitely contribute to the growth of the Armenian-Georgian trade. “

“Both the speed and the quality of infrastructures may increase. This may be one of the first programs, when both the Armenian and Georgian sides will jointly achieve a result. If this program succeeds, then we will try others,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian-Georgian business forum underway in Dilijan
The 10th meeting of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was convened Thursday in Yerevan…
 10th Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held
Avinyan underscored the atmosphere of mutual confidence and...
 Deputy PM Avinyan: Armenian-Georgian agenda is full of many promising projects in energy, transport (PHOTOS)
Tenth meeting of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation is in progress in Yerevan…
 Georgian delegation to participate in Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission session
According to Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan...
 Head of My Step faction on events in Georgia, Armenia's intervention
She noted that Armenia’s two allied states are...
 Armenia delegation leaves Georgia parliament sessions’ hall, amid argument
During the 26th Annual General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos