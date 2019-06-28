News
Karabakh State Minister receives participants of "Of Armenian Descent" TV show
Karabakh State Minister receives participants of "Of Armenian Descent" TV show
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Grigory Martirosyan received today participants of the “Of Armenian Descent” TV show, including French-Armenian singer Rosy Armen, Hollywood actor Marco Khan, Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Canada Van Lapoyan and other renowned Diaspora Armenian figures.

The State Minister highly appreciated the efforts of all those who have carried out pro-Armenian activities for the development of Artsakh and have made great contributions to the preservation of the Armenian identity.

“Although you live and create in different corners of the globe, you stay true to your Armenian roots. I fully hope our meeting and the appreciation of your contributions to the strengthening of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora triumvirate serve as an impetus for moving the potential of all Armenians to a qualitatively new level.”

The State Minister granted commemorative medals and certificates of appreciation to the members of the delegation for their remarkable contributions to the strengthening of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora relations.

The guests expressed their gratitude for the cordial reception and for proper appreciation of their merit and assured that they will continue to be focused on and pay attention to Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
